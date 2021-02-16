Cloud security firm Strata Identity raises $11M

Dan Mika
BOULDER — Security software maker Strata Identity Inc. has raised $11 million in its third round of fundraising, more than triple what it had previously raised in venture capital.
In a statement, the Boulder-based Strata said the round was led by California-based Menlo Ventures, of which partner Venky Ganesan will join Strata’s board. The company plans to use the funds to further develop its research and business efforts.
Strata develops software to manage security and identity verification for websites that use multiple ways to log in rather than requiring a separate account specifically for that site. For example, Google, Yahoo!, Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) and Twitter Inc. (Nasdaq: TWTR) feature services allowing users to use their accounts on those services to sign into various e-commerce sites.
The company has not filed a fundraising disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Tuesday morning. It previously raised just more than $3.26 million in two earlier rounds, according to prior SEC data.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Dan Mika
BOULDER — Security software maker Strata Identity Inc. has raised $11 million in its third round of fundraising, more than triple what it had previously raised in venture capital.
In a statement, the Boulder-based Strata said the round was led by California-based Menlo Ventures, of which partner Venky Ganesan will join Strata’s board. The company plans to use the funds to further develop its research and business efforts.
Strata develops software to manage security and identity verification for websites that use multiple ways to log in rather than requiring a separate account specifically for that site. For example, Google, Yahoo!, Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) and Twitter Inc. (Nasdaq: TWTR) feature services allowing users to use their accounts on those services to sign into various e-commerce sites.
The company has not filed a fundraising disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Tuesday morning. It previously raised just more than $3.26 million in two earlier rounds, according to prior SEC data.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.