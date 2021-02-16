Active Interest Media co-founder buys firm from PE group

BizWest Staff
BOULDER — Active Interest Media, a Boulder-based publisher of niche magazines such as Log Home Living, Popular Woodworking and Power & Motoryacht, has been acquired by one of it’s co-founders from its previous private equity ownership group.
Co-founder and longtime CEO Andrew Clurman announced this week that he and a group of investors — through the newly formed entity B&W Communication LLC — have purchased 100% of the company from Chicago-based Wind Point Partners.
“My partners and I are thrilled to be forging a new path for the brands and organization that
our team has nurtured to category-leading positions with Wind Point’s support,” Clurman said in a prepared statement. “We intend to accelerate the work of reinvention and product development creating world-class content for our customers while innovating new ways to engage with them. Whether through virtual events, new interactive experiences, or services that make it easier for them to pilot a boat, grow a garden, or restore a historic home.”
Founded in 2003 by Efrem (Skip) Zimbalist and Clurman, AIM will retain its name and will remain headquartered in Boulder, according to a company news release.
Zimbalist will no longer serve as AIM’s board chairman but will remain an advisor to the firm and serve as chairman emeritus.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BizWest Staff
BOULDER — Active Interest Media, a Boulder-based publisher of niche magazines such as Log Home Living, Popular Woodworking and Power & Motoryacht, has been acquired by one of it’s co-founders from its previous private equity ownership group.
Co-founder and longtime CEO Andrew Clurman announced this week that he and a group of investors — through the newly formed entity B&W Communication LLC — have purchased 100% of the company from Chicago-based Wind Point Partners.
“My partners and I are thrilled to be forging a new path for the brands and organization that
our team has nurtured to category-leading positions with Wind Point’s support,” Clurman said in a prepared statement. “We intend to accelerate the work of reinvention and product development creating world-class content for our customers while innovating new ways to engage with them. Whether through virtual events, new interactive experiences, or services that make it easier for them to pilot a boat, grow a garden, or restore a historic home.”
Founded in 2003 by Efrem (Skip) Zimbalist and Clurman, AIM will retain its name and will remain headquartered in Boulder, according to a company news release.
Zimbalist will no longer serve as AIM’s board chairman but will remain an advisor to the firm and serve as chairman emeritus.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.