St. Louis Parish and Boulder Innovation Campus industrial development approved by Louisville Planning Commission

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal Thursday night to build an industrial development and gas station on a vacant parcel of the St. Louis Parish and Boulder Innovation Campus.
“This is likely the best outcome we can squeeze out of this location,” said Commissioner Steve Brauneis.
The development would be located on a 13.37-acre parcel at the northeast corner of South 96th Street and Dillon Road. It would consist of a 99,885-square-foot industrial building and a 3,500-square-foot gas station. The industrial building would have four loading docks, a warehouse and showroom space. No tenants are yet lined up. The gas station is planned to be a 7-Eleven. It would have five fueling stations and be open 24 hours a day.
The project is spearheaded by the Denver office of Minneapolis-based developer United Properties. United Properties is under contract to purchase the parcel from Louisville-based Ascent Community Church, which bought the land for $2.8 million in 2018, according to property records from the Boulder County Assessor’s Office.
The two adjoining parcels of the St. Louis Parish and Boulder Innovation Campus, owned by the Archdiocese of Denver and the family of Adrian D. Games, are not part of the development.
With the planning commission’s approval, the project will go for public hearing before the Louisville City Council at a date to be determined.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal Thursday night to build an industrial development and gas station on a vacant parcel of the St. Louis Parish and Boulder Innovation Campus.
“This is likely the best outcome we can squeeze out of this location,” said Commissioner Steve Brauneis.
The development would be located on a 13.37-acre parcel at the northeast corner of South 96th Street and Dillon Road. It would consist of a 99,885-square-foot industrial building and a 3,500-square-foot gas station. The industrial building would have four loading docks, a warehouse and showroom space. No tenants are yet lined up. The gas station is planned to be a 7-Eleven. It would have five fueling stations and be open 24 hours a day.
The project is spearheaded by the Denver office of Minneapolis-based developer United Properties. United Properties is under contract to purchase the parcel from Louisville-based Ascent Community Church, which bought the land for $2.8 million in 2018, according to property records from the Boulder County Assessor’s Office.
The two adjoining parcels of the St. Louis Parish and Boulder Innovation Campus, owned by the Archdiocese of Denver and the family of Adrian D. Games, are not part of the development.
With the planning commission’s approval, the project will go for public hearing before the Louisville City Council at a date to be determined.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.