Greeley downtown cancels Blarney on the Block for second year

GREELEY — The Greeley Downtown Development Authority has canceled, for the second year, the Blarney on the Block festival because of continuing crowd limitations due to the pandemic.

The festival was to be held March 13, but the downtown group canceled it because the community’s yellow-level COVID restrictions limit attendance at outdoor events to 175.

The authority said in a press release that many downtown bars and restaurants operating at 50% capacity as permitted under the rules will have limited celebrations to observe St. Patrick’s Day but advised patrons to check first and make reservations.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC