Funding Friday: Foundry Group raises $25M for new fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder’s Foundry Group has opened a new venture capital fund, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Dubbed FG Next Flatirons I L.P. , the fund closed its $25 million goal with a single investor. It’s unclear what exactly the fund is seeking to invest in. Foundry Group partner Brad Feld did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Crestone Capital LLC opened a new iteration of its Tiger Global PIP fund on Wednesday. The pooled investment fund has an indefinite timeline for accepting new investments and no set cap on how much it can accept.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Feb. 12: Copper Labs Inc., Boulder, $2 million target reached

Feb. 12: Xcite Interactive Inc., Greeley, $850,000 target reached

Feb. 11: Career Allies Inc., Fort Collins, $1 million round opened

