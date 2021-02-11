USDA grants UNC $500K to improve cow pregnancy outcomes

GREELEY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded the University of Northern Colorado $500,000 over four years to bolster UNC’s efforts to improve pregnancy outcomes in beef and dairy cows.

UNC biology professors Patrick Burns and James Haughian are leading the study, which is using omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish byproducts to enhance reproduction and reduce lost pregnancies.

“It’s been documented that we do see an increase in pregnancy outcomes with the supplementation of omega-3 containing fish byproducts to the diet, and we’re really interested in fine-tuning the mechanisms to make it even more efficient,” Burns said in a prepared statement.

If Burns and Haughian’s research proves positive, then dairy farmers and cattle ranchers could see an increase in profits that would then trickle down to consumers as cost-savings when purchasing milk and beef products, according to a UNC news release.

“By increasing pregnancy outcomes, by say, 10%, this translates to an increase of profitability for American ranchers and dairy farmers in the millions of dollars in meat and dairy products,” Burns said in the release.

