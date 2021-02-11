USDA grants UNC $500K to improve cow pregnancy outcomes

GREELEY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded the University of Northern Colorado $500,000 over four years to bolster UNC’s efforts to improve pregnancy outcomes in beef and dairy cows.
UNC biology professors Patrick Burns and James Haughian are leading the study, which is using omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish byproducts to enhance reproduction and reduce lost pregnancies.
“It’s been documented that we do see an increase in pregnancy outcomes with the supplementation of omega-3 containing fish byproducts to the diet, and we’re really interested in fine-tuning the mechanisms to make it even more efficient,” Burns said in a prepared statement.
If Burns and Haughian’s research proves positive, then dairy farmers and cattle ranchers could see an increase in profits that would then trickle down to consumers as cost-savings when purchasing milk and beef products, according to a UNC news release.
“By increasing pregnancy outcomes, by say, 10%, this translates to an increase of profitability for American ranchers and dairy farmers in the millions of dollars in meat and dairy products,” Burns said in the release.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded the University of Northern Colorado $500,000 over four years to bolster UNC’s efforts to improve pregnancy outcomes in beef and dairy cows.
UNC biology professors Patrick Burns and James Haughian are leading the study, which is using omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish byproducts to enhance reproduction and reduce lost pregnancies.
“It’s been documented that we do see an increase in pregnancy outcomes with the supplementation of omega-3 containing fish byproducts to the diet, and we’re really interested in fine-tuning the mechanisms to make it even more efficient,” Burns said in a prepared statement.
If Burns and Haughian’s research proves positive, then dairy farmers and cattle ranchers could see an increase in profits that would then trickle down to consumers as cost-savings when purchasing milk and beef products, according to a UNC news release.
“By increasing pregnancy outcomes, by say, 10%, this translates to an increase of profitability for American ranchers and dairy farmers in the millions of dollars in meat and dairy products,” Burns said in the release.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.