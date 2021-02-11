Urban-gro to launch $54M IPO on the Nasdaq Friday

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (OTCMKTS: UGRO) received approval from the Nasdaq Capital Market to list itself on the exchange, setting up its initial public offering of up to $54 million to begin Friday morning.
In a statement, the Lafayette company said it plans to start selling 5.4 million shares at $10 per share under its existing ticker symbol UGRO through next Wednesday. If the IPO is oversubscribed, the company’s underwriters will have the option to purchase up to $8.1 million in additional stock.
Urban-gro is an engineering firm that designs and builds climate-control systems for indoor agriculture uses, including cannabis. It intends to use the funds for broad expansion, including a foray into Europe, and to potentially invest in or acquire other companies.
The goal of up to $54 million in proceeds is starkly higher than the company’s original target of $13.1 million when it filed to join the Nasdaq in November.
LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (OTCMKTS: UGRO) received approval from the Nasdaq Capital Market to list itself on the exchange, setting up its initial public offering of up to $54 million to begin Friday morning.
In a statement, the Lafayette company said it plans to start selling 5.4 million shares at $10 per share under its existing ticker symbol UGRO through next Wednesday. If the IPO is oversubscribed, the company’s underwriters will have the option to purchase up to $8.1 million in additional stock.
Urban-gro is an engineering firm that designs and builds climate-control systems for indoor agriculture uses, including cannabis. It intends to use the funds for broad expansion, including a foray into Europe, and to potentially invest in or acquire other companies.
The goal of up to $54 million in proceeds is starkly higher than the company’s original target of $13.1 million when it filed to join the Nasdaq in November.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.