Points West CEO re-elected to Kansas bank board

TOPEKA, Kansas — Thomas Olson, currently the CEO for Points West Community Bank and chairman for the Bank of Estes Park, First National Financial Co. and First Nebraska Bancs Inc., has been reelected to the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka.
Olson serves on the bank’s audit, compensation, human resources and inclusion committee and the housing and governance committee.
Points West has local operations in Loveland, Greeley, Fort Collins and Windsor, and Bank of Estes Park has locations in Estes Park and Niwot.
