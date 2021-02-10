NoCo HBA executive officer to leave her position

LOVELAND — The Homebuilders Association of Northern Colorado will transition to new leadership beginning Feb. 19 with the departure of executive officer Nikki Giordano.
Cassy Torres, board chair, said in an email to media that Giordano will return to her home state of Alaska to be with family.
“We owe Nikki a big thank you. During her two years with us, she increased membership, rebranded the association with a new website, introduced the Builders Regulatory Council and won Parade of the Year in 2019. She also helped our members navigate continuing business operations during a global pandemic, while finding creative ways to continue networking, education and advocacy efforts,” Torres said.
NoCo HBA membership coordinator Dulce Alire said that Giordano will continue to work with the HBA on a contract basis beyond her last day in the office to give the board time to fill her position.
The organization will host an open house for members and others on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks and adhere to pandemic guidelines.
