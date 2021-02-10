Next Frontier Brands adds CEO for beverage division

BOULDER — Next Frontier Brands Inc., an umbrella company that includes health, wellness and beverage brands such as KonaRed coffee, Bottomley Distillers and Humanqind hemp and CBD lotions, has hired European beverage industry veteran Seymour Ferreira to the role of CEO of global beverages.

Ferreira was most recently the CEO of Amber Beverage Group and previously held leadership positions with Maxxium Fine Wines and Spirits AB.

“Seymour Ferreira is one of the most highly experienced, accomplished and reputable executives in the European beverage industry,” Next Frontier co-founder and chief strategy officer Jason Roth said in a prepared statement. “As CEO of our Global Beverage Group, his strategic experience, global distribution networks and commitment to excellence will help Next Frontier Brands reach its aggressive goals, and further establish itself as a best-in-class organization.”

