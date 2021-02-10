Blue Sky Bridge appoints new director of development

BOULDER — Boulder-based Blue Sky Bridge, a child advocacy center aiding in the fight against child sexual abuse, has named a new director of development and communications.
Don Shires joined Blue Sky Bridge in late 2020 and has moved into the position of development director.
Since the pandemic began, Blue Sky has added seven people to its staff, an increase of 33%, as it ramps up services in the county.
Shires began his career in for-profit organizations but transitioned to the nonprofit sector with a position at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, where he served as vice president of development and operations. He also served as a board member, organizer and charity committee chairman for the Colorado Grand, a car rally providing more than $500,000 to small Colorado charities each year.
His role with Blue Sky Bridge will be to raise money, support the mission, spread the message and to grow the services that the nonprofit offers in the community.
