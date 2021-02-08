Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



State labor department launching new tranche of federal benefits later this month

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment now intends to start sending out federally-funded benefits to some claimants who have exhausted all other options.

The Colorado Sun reports the program, which was authorized in the latest COVID-19 from Congress, will start paying out on Feb. 22 to claimants who tapped all of their state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Emergency Unemployment Compensation dollars.

