High Plains PT sells to larger, multi-location company

LOVELAND — Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc., a Pennsylvania company, has purchased High Plains Physical Therapy PC, which is located at 3880 Grant Ave. in Loveland.
Chuck Beneck, who sold High Plains after operating it for 17 years, said he and the other therapists at High Plains will join the larger Select Physical Therapy operation and gain the benefits of having administration shift elsewhere.
“I will primarily be involved with patient care,” Beneck said, something he prefers over handling the operational details of running a business. He will remain in charge of the local office, which will remain where it is on Grant Avenue.
“There will be no changes in staff,” he said, although he said a physical therapist from Select will be working part time in the former High Plains facility.
“The idea is to grow; they’ve [Select staff] been very supportive.”
Select has multiple offices around the country, including locations in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and another location in Loveland, Beneck said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
