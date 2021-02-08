Boulder County launches 5-Star business program

BOULDER — Boulder County’s 5-Star COVID variance program has been activated and is accepting applications from businesses able to demonstrate that they have implemented all the required public health measures to help protect customers and staff from contracting COVID-19.

The program, jointly administered by the Boulder Chamber and Longmont Economic Development Partnership, is designed to allow certified businesses — inspected and compliant with the program’s criteria — to operate one level below the county’s current position on the state COVID dial.

Businesses operating in counties moving to Yellow after Friday’s COVID Dial 2.0

announcement will not be able to operate in Blue until 70% of 70-year-olds in Colorado are vaccinated, which is expected by the end of the month, according to a news release from the Boulder Chamber and LEDP.

For more information and to apply, visit http://bit.ly/BOCO5STAR.