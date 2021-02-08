Arts Relief Fund provides $7.4M in cultural business grants

DENVER — The Colorado Arts Relief Fund has awarded $7.4 million in COVID-19 economic relief funding to 722 grantees. The grants were part of the COVID relief provided by the Colorado legislature during its special session in December.

Colorado creative businesses — such as those involving music, theater, dance and visual arts — have been among the businesses most impacted by the pandemic, according to Colorado Creative Industries. Between April and July 2020, creative industries as a whole lost 59,600 jobs and $2.6 billion in revenue, CCI said in a press release. The estimated losses contracted the region’s creative economy by 31% in terms of employment and 8% in annual sales revenue.

Prior to the pandemic, creative industries generated $31.6 billion in sales of goods and services in 2019. This figure represents 4% of all goods and services sold within the state, more than mining or transportation.

“Colorado’s arts, culture and entertainment industries play a critical role in our economy and are essential to our recovery and resiliency,” said Margaret Hunt, Colorado Creative Industries director. “The Colorado Arts Relief program offers direct funding to the individuals, businesses and organizations most severely impacted by COVID-19 capacity restrictions.”

The Colorado Arts Relief Fund for individuals awarded $1.365 million to 599 Individuals in 41 counties in Colorado. Grants to individuals were one-time flat amounts up to $2,500. The Colorado Arts Relief Fund for businesses and organizations general operating support grants totaled $5,985,500 to 123 arts, culture, and entertainment organizations in 33 counties across Colorado.

Awards to organizations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado included:

Boulder County

Telluride Bluegrass Festival, PBC, $200,000.

Dickens Opera House, $50,000.

Z2 Entertainment, $200,000.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival, $150,000.

BDT Stage, $125,000.

Boulder Ballet, $12,000.

Zuni Fetishes Direct, $20,000.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, $50,000.

Circle of Care, $7,500.

Variety Arts of Louisville dba The Arts Hub, $75,000.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, $12,000.

Dairy Arts Center, $75,000.

Hanuman Festival, $15,000.

Pro Musica Colorado Chamber Orchestra, $3,000.

Larimer County

Mishawaka, $75,000.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, $100,000.

Blazen Illuminations, $25,000.

Rythm EFX LLC, $75,000.

Rialto Theater, $30,000.

City of Fort Collins – Lincoln Center, $100,000.

The Lyric, $100,000.

Weld County

City of Greeley – Union Colony Civic Center, $50,000.

Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, $9,000.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC