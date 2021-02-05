Ent offers $200,000 in grants to nonprofits serving youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has expanded its Youth Endowment Series grant program to nonprofits statewide, reflecting the organization’s recent expansion in Northern Colorado and elsewhere along the Front Range.

The credit union will award $200,000 in grants to nonprofits statewide to help improve the lives of Colorado youth. Interested parties must apply online by March 12, 2021, with winning submissions announced in early June.

The YES program has awarded more than $1.4 million in grants since its inception in 2000, with 44 organizations receiving grants in 2020. A volunteer panel of Ent employees evaluates applications.

“We know the financial stress that many organizations have been feeling over the past year is real and we are hopeful that our annual YES grants will be able to help young people across Colorado,” Nicole Bayna, Ent emerging development leader, said in a prepared statement. “Those same organizations and agencies have responded to these challenges in innovative and impactful ways that Ent looks forward to recognizing and rewarding.”

Ent operates more than 40 service centers in Colorado, with branches recently opened or planned in Fort Collins, Loveland, Brighton and other cities.