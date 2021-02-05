Colorado dials back COVID restrictions to allow for 50% capacity

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that he has decided to amend the state’s COVID-19 dial to allow for looser restrictions for businesses.

The changes — widening of the metrics for each of the dial’s levels — result in Broomfield, Boulder, Weld and Larimer counties moving from Level Orange to Level Yellow.

That means local restaurants, bars, gyms and offices can operate at 50% capacity or accommodate as many as 100 people, doubling the current capacity level.

The changes go into effect Saturday at 9 a.m.

When the state reaches its vaccination goal for residents 70 years and older, businesses enrolled in their county’s 5 Star program, which allows qualified firms to operate with looser restrictions, can move to Level Blue. Under that level, Colorado’s second-most permissive, businesses are permitted to accommodate as many 175 customers.