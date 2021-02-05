Business Forum to feature best-selling author John Maxwell

Challenges and opportunities continue for entrepreneurs, small-business owners and executives in 2021. Securing guidance from top experts and global thought leaders can help navigate those changes. That’s the idea behind the 21st Century Business Forum.

The virtual program kicked off Jan. 13 with an interview with Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, and continues Feb. 10 with best-selling author and leadership expert John Maxwell. The forum is hosted by author Jon Gordon.

In March, Gordon will interview Renee Mauborgne, author of best-sellers Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift. In 2019, Mauborgne and her co-author, Chan Kim, were honored by Thinkers50 as the No. 1 management thinkers in the world.

Future guests include Coach Nick Saban, one of the most-successful coaches in college football history, on the topic of team-building; entrepreneur and author Josh Linkner; and Brian Solis, author and global innovation evangelist for Salesforce.

The Business Forum is designed to provide insight, ideas and inspiration from top business people and thought leaders to entrepreneurs, small-business owners and executives as they face unprecedented change in the marketplace in 2021.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizWest and Ehrlich Motors. Registration is free here.