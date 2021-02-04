Larimer County’s Level Up-certified business can move to ‘Level Yellow’

LARIMER COUNTY — Business in Larimer County that are approved to operate under the county’s Level Up program, which permits businesses to operate with greater flexibility vis a vis COVID-19 restrictions, can now move to Level Yellow, the county announced Wednesday.

The industry-specific Level Yellow guidelines are as follows:

Restaurants and bars :

Indoors 50% capacity, maximum 50 people per room (or 100 with spacing calculator).

Outdoors six feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning.

Alcohol sales, including take-out alcohol orders, must conclude by 11 p.m.

Limit party size to 10 or fewer.

Gyms and fitness centers:

50% capacity, maximum 50 people per room.

Personal services:

50% capacity, maximum 50 people per room.

Indoor events: