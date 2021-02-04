Larimer County’s Level Up-certified business can move to ‘Level Yellow’

LARIMER COUNTY — Business in Larimer County that are approved to operate under the county’s Level Up program, which permits businesses to operate with greater flexibility vis a vis COVID-19 restrictions, can now move to Level Yellow, the county announced Wednesday.
The industry-specific Level Yellow guidelines are as follows:
Restaurants and bars :
- Indoors 50% capacity, maximum 50 people per room (or 100 with spacing calculator).
- Outdoors six feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning.
- Alcohol sales, including take-out alcohol orders, must conclude by 11 p.m.
- Limit party size to 10 or fewer.
Gyms and fitness centers:
- 50% capacity, maximum 50 people per room.
Personal services:
- 50% capacity, maximum 50 people per room.
Indoor events:
- Unseated events: 50% capacity or maximum 50 people.
- Seated events: 50% capacity, 100 maximum.