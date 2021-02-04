Greeley approves possible legal action against engineering company over 10th Street project delays

GREELEY — Officials in Greeley have green-lit a measure that could allow city staff to sue a major engineering firm over delays to traffic improvements on 10th Street in recent years.

The Greeley City Council approved a measure directing the city attorney to pursue action against Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) within its consent agenda section of its Tuesday meeting. City councils use consent agendas to pass routine or non-controversial policy that has unanimous approval from all of their members.

According to the measure, the city hired Jacobs to manage the engineering and surveying for improvements along 10th Street/U.S. Highway 34 from 23rd Avenue to 27th Avenue and from 30th Avenue Court to 35th Court as part of the effort to improve that thoroughfare in 2004.

While all of those improvements have been completed, other contractors that started their portion of the project last May allegedly found multiple issues in Jacobs’ survey, including missing drainage and utility marks and an underground vault that required a full removal. The city said that delayed the project and forced additional costs.

It’s unclear how long the project was delayed or how much extra the city spent due to the alleged defects in the survey.

Greeley city attorney Doug Marek said the city is negotiating with Jacobs to resolve the dispute through their existing contract, and the council’s resolution was a formality in case a settlement can’t be reached out of court.

Representatives for Jacobs did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday or Thursday.