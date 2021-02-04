Flatirons Bank hires new VP for commercial banking

BOULDER — Flatirons Bank has hired Liliana Dominick as vice president, commercial relationship manager. Dominick will develop business and commercial relationships at the bank.

She joins Flatirons Bank from Sunflower Bank, where she served as vice president, commercial relationship manager for three years. Dominick has 25 years of banking experience, including business banking, loan underwriting, and business development.

“I’m excited to be part of a community bank that focuses on its customers’ needs and positively impacts the community,” Dominick said in a prepared statement. “My passion is to serve and seeing customers succeed. I hope to add value with my 25+ years of banking and financial experience, creating long lasting mutually beneficial business relationships.”