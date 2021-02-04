Beverage-can demand pushes Ball Q4 earnings up

WESTMINSTER — — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), a metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, saw its sales and earnings increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 with both metrics outperforming Wall Street estimates
Total Q4 sales were $3.1 billion, up 14% over the same period the previous year. That topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion.
Ball posted adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, up from the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents per share.
Global beverage-can volumes were up 12% in the quarter, according to the firm’s quarterly report filed this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The firm added 3,000 employees across its can and aerospace divisions during the course of 2020.
“Results were very strong, and the positive momentum across our businesses continues. Ongoing strength in global beverage volumes and future expected growth supported by numerous long-term contracts are proof points for an increased CapEx in 2020 and beyond,” Ball CEO John Hayes said Thursday on a conference call with investors and analysts.
“Over the course of the quarter, global beverage can demand, which was up 9% in the quarter, continues to outstrip supply, and our beverage can businesses in each region are sold out in events of new capacity coming online,” he said.
The firm’s aerospace businesses, which it is looking to bolster with plans for a large-scale expansion of it’s Boulder campus, also performed well in Q4.
“We continue to see strong growth with quarterly year-over-year revenues up 21%, comparable operating income up 26%, and our won-not-booked backlog of 14% since the second quarter of 2020,” Hayes said. “Significant progress has been made on the previously disclosed aerospace supply chain issue, and we believe our supplier and our program team have the matter under control.”
Ball chief financial officer Scott Morrison said the firm could double its cash from operations by 2025, which will help finance “expand[ing] aerospace facilities” and global beverage can production capacity.
Capital expenditures exceeded $1.1 billion in 2020 and are expected to top $1.5 billion in 2021, he said.
“As we embark on our 141st year in operation, our company has never been stronger and the opportunities never so vast,” Morrison said.
