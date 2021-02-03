Beta mountain biking magazine to launch March 30

BOULDER — Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a new mountain-biking magazine will debut from the remains of another.
On March 30, Boulder-based Pocket Outdoor Media Inc. will launch Beta, a new adventure-biking publication of the same genre as other outdoor-adventure publications in the Pocket stable.
Beta will attempt to capture the market left behind when American Media Inc. shut down Bike magazine in October of last year.
“[When] they put us into dormancy, we started to talk with Robin [Thurston, CEO of Pocket Outdoor],” said Nicole Formosa, who was editor of Bike and will be editor of Beta.
In fact, all five members of the editorial staff of Beta worked previously at Bike, Formosa said.
She said that the title for the new magazine is meant to convey the idea that the information within is something new, something others don’t know about. “It’s also short and rolls off the tongue,” she said.
Beta will be available on newsstands and at bookstores. Or, it will be available by subscription. Pocket Outdoor uses a membership model, Formosa said. People who buy a pass get access to richer information online, as well as the print magazine, and at some point may gain access to Beta events.
“Our big event will be a film festival in the fall,” Formosa said, after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The organization also produces bike testing events during the year.
