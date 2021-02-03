At Home completes move from Greeley Mall to Johnstown Plaza

JOHNSTOWN and GREELEY — Furniture retailer At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) has opened its new location in Johnstown after exiting the Greeley Mall.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it is now open at 4900 Thompson Parkway in the Johnstown Plaza and will hold a grand opening event on Feb. 20. The store confirmed its move in mid-December.

While all of the store’s employees in Greeley were offered their positions in the Johnstown location, it’s unclear how many took the offer. A spokesperson for the company did not respond for a request to comment.

At Home’s departure marked the second departure of an anchor tenant at the Greeley Mall in the past several months. J.C. Penney Co. Inc. exited the mall last summer as part of a larger corporate bankruptcy that also led to the closure of its Fort Collins location.

Movie theater Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Team Tom Gym are the remaining anchor tenants at the property.