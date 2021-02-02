Ball taps beverage VP to lead aerosol-packaging division

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) will move commercial beverage packaging vice president James Billings to the role of senior vice president and general manager of aerosol packaging when Stan Platek retires in March after nearly a quarter-century in the industry.

“Stan has had a successful career in the aluminum aerosol industry and has led our global aerosol business to be the world’s largest aluminum slug supplier and to have aluminum aerosol manufacturing capabilities on four continents. We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best in retirement,” Ball president Daniel Fisher said in a prepared statement. “Stan and [Billings] will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our aluminum aerosol business, employees and customers. With [Billings’] deep knowledge of Ball, and his commitment to customers and sustainability, we are excited about the future as he and the aerosol team continue to help us seize the significant opportunity in our global aerosol business.”

Billings has been with Ball since 2006 and has been in his current vice president position since 2015.