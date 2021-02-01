St. John Properties hires leasing representative

DENVER — St. John Properties Inc. continues to ramp up its Colorado operations, adding a new leasing representative for the company’s portfolio of office, flex/R&D, retail and warehouse buildings.

Bryan Moran, formerly an associate with Broad Street Realty Inc., marks the second recent hire for the company, which is developing the Simms Technology Park in Broomfield. St. John last week hired a construction manager for its Colorado operations.

“Bryan’s highly-diversified background, with an emphasis in real estate and financial services, makes him extremely qualified to interact with clients spanning diversified industry sectors,” Brandon Jenkins, St. John Properties’ regional partner for Colorado, said in a prepared statement.

Baltimore, Maryland-based St. John Properties developed and manages almost one million square feet of commercial real estate assets in Colorado, including Walnut Creek Business Park in Westminster. The company in 2020 acquired 81 acres of land in Broomfield and plans to develop Simms Technology Park, a mixed-use business community that will contain nearly 600,000 square feet of single-story, multi-story, flex/R&D and retail space.