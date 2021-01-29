Ziggi’s named to Franchise 500 list

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC, a Longmont-based company, recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500.

The company ranked at No. 225 on the list of 500 top franchises as determined by the magazine. Rating factors include unit growth, financial strength, stability and brand power.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity,” Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief, said in announcing the list of 500. “Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we’ll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future.”

Entrepreneur uses 150 data points in its analysis of companies. Franchises with the highest cumulative scores make it onto the list.

Over the last year, Ziggi’s Coffee has continued to bring on new franchisees, open new locations, and break ground on future ones. Ziggi’s is predominately centered around a drive-through model. It has 29 locations and 54 units in development nationwide.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the first time by Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list,” said Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and president of Ziggi’s.

Also on the Franchise 500 list was Camp Bow Wow, a company with its origins in Broomfield. Camp Bow Wow was listed at No. 172.

