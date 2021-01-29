Longtime Fort Collins funeral home to relocate for potential six-story apartment in Old Town

FORT COLLINS — The longtime home of Bohlender Funeral Chapel Inc. has been put up for sale and could be redeveloped into one of the largest apartment buildings in Old Town Fort Collins as the chapel prepares to move elsewhere in the city.
The combined 32,600 square feet of land at 121 W. Olive St. and 120 W. Magnolia St. have been listed at a price of $3.75 million. The pieces of land house the funeral chapel and parking space. The building was built in 1890, according to county property records.
A brochure with the listing includes a suggested site plan that would replace the building with a six-story apartment building and three-story parking garage, with a maximum square-footage for both structures at 79,000 square feet. The building is restricted to six stories and 85 feet under current zoning rules in the downtown district.
In an emailed statement, CBRE vice president Annah Moore said the parcels represent a rare redevelopment opportunity in the city’s downtown and could potentially be a mixed-use development in a more solid future plan. The property has only recently started to be advertised, but Moore described initial interest as strong.
Owner Gary Bohlender told BizWest that the family is moving due to space limitations in the area for funeral attendees and because parts of the building are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and those renovations are prohibitively expensive.
The family intends to continue owning and operating the funeral home elsewhere in town, although an exact location has not yet been identified.
“We’re still in Fort Collins, and we’ll be here to serve the community, just probably a few blocks away from where we are right now,” he said, adding that one of his daughters intends to become the third generation of Bohlenders to operate the home once that time comes.
The development would be the second large-scale apartment project in the city’s downtown district in recent months, following the Oak 140 affordable housing complex approved by Fort Collins officials last fall.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
