Fueled by at-home drinking, New Belgium production rose double digits last year

FORT COLLINS — 2020 was supposed to be the first year of New Belgium Brewing Co.’s new life as a subsidiary of Japanese brewing giant Kirin Holdings Co after the formerly independent brewery sold itself.
Although the pandemic threw a massive curveball to everyone’s year, New Belgium has finished the year in a far stronger position than it expected within the Kirin conglomerate.
In an interview with BizWest, CEO Steve Fechheimer said the Fort Collins-based brewery produced 949,000 barrels worth of beer in 2020, an 11% increase from the year prior and shattering the company’s expectations of adding 3% in production volume through 2020.
That figure puts New Belgium as the third-largest craft brand in the U.S. and amounted to the fastest growth out of any brand in the country, according to estimates by Craft Brew News.
New Belgium’s strong year follows the expected trend of large, nationally-distributed craft brands doing well during the pandemic because of their already-existing canning lines and relationships with retailers allowing them to offset the losses from taproom sales.
Fechheimer said the company was already riding on unexpected production growth through the first few months of 2020 before the pandemic forced its taprooms and contracted restaurants and bars to shutter.
However, the brewery pivoted more resources to its canning and bottling lines, including by sheer coincidence a new line that was installed in the Asheville, North Carolina, plant that was approved in mid-2019 and came online in June.
“We were fortunate with that can line opening,” he said. “…We put a can line in Asheville, and we never thought we’d be fully utilizing it on day one.”
Although the New Belgium acquisition was made to give Kirin more exposure to the U.S. beer market, Fechheimer said Kirin and its intermediary Lion Little World Beverages Ltd. haven’t made an effort to alter the brewery’s identity or its philanthropic focuses.
“A big part of the acquisition was that New Belgium still gets to be New Belgium,” he said.
As for 2021, Fechheimer said it’s just as difficult to forecast as it would be for any other industry due to the pandemic or the rapidly-changing speed of vaccine rollouts.
However, he believes that breweries and restaurants will see a large spike in foot traffic followed by a dip once vaccinations reach a critical mass, based on the visitor patterns seen by those industries once stay-at-home measures were lifted in response to fewer cases of COVID at various points in 2020.
“I do think as vaccinations become more ubiquitous, I think people will continue to return to bars and restaurants,” he said. “I don’t know that we’ll get right back to where we were pre-pandemic, but I think we’ll get back to that.”
