Weekly unemployment claims in state decline to 11,432

DENVER — An additional 11,432 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 23, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a decline of 1,449 from the week prior.
No claims were made for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, as former President Donald Trump signed the latest round of federal stimulus a day after the deadline to keep the program running without interruption. The agency is currently working to adjust its system to issue federal funds from the latest stimulus bill under guidance from federal officials.
The total number of continuing regular claims made in the state was at approximately 85,305 for the week of Jan. 16, a decline of 3,644 from the week prior.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 847,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, a decline of 118,000 from the week prior.
