Pathways hires Calhoun to lead capital campaign

FORT COLLINS — Pathways, a provider of hospice, palliative care and grief and loss counseling services in Northern Colorado, has appointed Judy Calhoun as the new director of development. Calhoun was previously the CEO of the Larimer Humane Society.

Calhoun will lead Pathways’ capital campaign to build an inpatient care center.

“Pathways is fortunate to have Judy on board,” Nate Lamkin, president of Pathways, said in a press release. “Her success in leading multi-million-dollar capital campaigns and her deep ties to Northern Colorado will be a big benefit in our drive to expand to meet the growing needs of patients and families in our community.”

Calhoun led a capital campaign to raise $2.1 million to build a new animal care facility in Loveland. As the former vIce president for development for a Denver-based animal welfare organization, Calhoun raised $14 million, significantly exceeding the organization’s goal of $12 million.

“I’m really excited about another opportunity to support our community, this time with a new facility that is so needed,” Calhoun said. “A new inpatient care center will help transform hospice care here in Northern Colorado, and it will mean so much to family, friends and patients.”

The Pathways campaign seeks to raise $8 million to build a 12-bed inpatient care center adjacent to the organization’s Fort Collins campus at 305 Carpenter Road.

The Pathways Inpatient Care Center will be designed to care for hospice patients with the most acute end-of-life needs. The care center will be distinctly different than a hospital-based center. Each of the 12 private suites will be designed to accommodate groups of visitors as well as family members who wish to stay overnight with a patient. There will be access to outdoor garden spaces where patients will be able to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of their bed. Also included will be a chapel, a large, shared communal kitchen, areas for quiet reflection and gardens and walkways throughout the site blending indoor and outdoor spaces.

