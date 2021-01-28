Longtime lender with Impact Development Fund retires

LOVELAND — Joe Rowan, director of commercial lending for the Impact Development Fund, will retire Jan. 31 after 20 years with the organization.

Impact Development Fund is a Colorado‐based nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution with a mission to create economic opportunity by delivering flexible capital to strengthen underserved Colorado communities, particularly in the area of housing.

Rowan joined Funding Partners in 2001 as its senior loan officer and later moved into the executive director role. He oversaw the merger of Funding Partners with Mile High Community Loan Fund in 2018.

“Joe’s 20-year history with IDF and its predecessor organizations has been distinguished by unwavering commitment in support of affordable housing throughout Colorado” Sean Doherty, IDF executive director, said in a written statement. “His legacy as a pioneer, working with local and state governments, developers, financial institutions and policy stakeholders will have lasting impact for the state’s most vulnerable residents well into the future.”

Impact Development Fund implements public‐private partnership through an investor network that includes banks, foundations, private interests, local and federal government. Current IDF director of lending, Paul Bunyard, will continue to lead the organization’s commercial lending program.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC