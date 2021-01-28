Free online resource for job seekers available

LONGMONT — Indigo Education Co. just released IndigoPathway.com, a free online resource for job-seeking Americans, students and workforce organizations across the country.
IndigoPathway guides people to new careers and industries that don’t require a four-year degree. As of January 2021, nearly 11 million Americans are unemployed and an additional 7 million are in the workforce looking for a job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
IndigoPathway helps job seekers determine their strengths, motivators and communication styles. Then the software helps match job seekers to potential career matches, including jobs in emerging fields such as virtual reality, social entrepreneurship and distributed ledger technology.
Potential careers are then linked to a database of nontraditional education certifications, apprenticeships and training opportunities. Finally, the job seeker is linked to potential job openings that fit the individual’s strengths.
“Personal fulfillment starts with self-awareness,” Indigo CEO Sheri Smith said in a statement. “IndigoPathway’s inside-out approach to careers comes from our belief that people shouldn’t force themselves to fit into a job. Aligning with workplace culture, communication styles, and job tasks allows passionate and well-equipped employees to thrive.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — Indigo Education Co. just released IndigoPathway.com, a free online resource for job-seeking Americans, students and workforce organizations across the country.
IndigoPathway guides people to new careers and industries that don’t require a four-year degree. As of January 2021, nearly 11 million Americans are unemployed and an additional 7 million are in the workforce looking for a job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
IndigoPathway helps job seekers determine their strengths, motivators and communication styles. Then the software helps match job seekers to potential career matches, including jobs in emerging fields such as virtual reality, social entrepreneurship and distributed ledger technology.
Potential careers are then linked to a database of nontraditional education certifications, apprenticeships and training opportunities. Finally, the job seeker is linked to potential job openings that fit the individual’s strengths.
“Personal fulfillment starts with self-awareness,” Indigo CEO Sheri Smith said in a statement. “IndigoPathway’s inside-out approach to careers comes from our belief that people shouldn’t force themselves to fit into a job. Aligning with workplace culture, communication styles, and job tasks allows passionate and well-equipped employees to thrive.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.