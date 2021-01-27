Cheyenne LEADS names director of business attraction

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, has promoted Wyoming native Derrek Jerred to be the organization’s director of business attraction.

In that role, Jerred will focus on planning, organizing and implementing programs and projects that support the attraction, relocation, and expansion of domestic and international businesses to the community.

Jerred graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2013 with a degree in business administration. He started his career at Cheyenne LEADS in 2014 as the organization’s business development specialist. In 2020 he was named director of business retention and expansion, where his focus was on businesses currently located in Cheyenne and Laramie County.

“We are excited to have Derrek in this new role,” Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, said in a press release. “We believe that his experience and knowledge of Cheyenne, Laramie County and Wyoming will manifest itself in tremendous success recruiting high quality employers to our state.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC