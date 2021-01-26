SummitStone opens new mental health/substance use facility

FORT COLLINS — SummitStone Health Partners has opened the Garcia House in Fort Collins. The new facility is one of only three Circle Programs in the state.
Garcia House is named after Fred Garcia, one of Larimer County’s most stalwart Substance Use Disorder champions.
Garcia House provides residential treatment for up to 16 residents who are working through co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Length of stay will be determined by medical necessity and may be up to 90 days, with intensive support following discharge.
“I am extremely proud for SummitStone to be able to bring this milestone program to the entire recovery community,” Michael Allen, SummitStone CEO, said in a written statement. “Garcia House offers the promise of evidence-based practices in a warm, supportive, home-like environment to help our highest needs patients begin their journey of recovery.”
Colorado’s Circle Programs, with guidance and funding from the Department of Human Services, provide medically monitored residential substance use treatment level of care for individuals with co-occurring mental health diagnoses. This is the highest level of care available short of hospitalization.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the third Circle Program in our state,” said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health. “Expanding this proven treatment for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders will help more Coloradans recover and thrive.”
Garcia House is located at 1008 Patton St. in Fort Collins and can be reached by calling 970-494-5729.
