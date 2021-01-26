PMCU buys 10% of Jack’s solar array

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union has signed a contract to subscribe to solar power generated at Jack’s Solar Garden, a 1.2 megawatt solar array on North 95th Street in Longmont.

The credit union’s subscription of 10% of Jack’s Solar Garden makes it the second largest commercial subscriber. Premier Members will pay for the generation of an estimated 247,000 kilowatt hours of renewable energy per year and earn back solar credits on its electric bill through Xcel Energy.

Premier Members is projected to procure an estimated 1,235,000 kWh over the course of the initial contract, the equivalent of 873 metric tons of carbon, or removing 190 passenger vehicles from the road.

“Premier Members is proud to be an early supporter of Jack’s Solar Garden and is excited to see the positive impact on the planet and our community,” Miles Hoffman, senior sustainability specialist at Premier Members, said in a written statement. “Jack’s Solar Garden is a unique, progressive approach to facilitating the transition to the clean energy economy.”

In addition to the solar array, Jack’s is engaged in agrivoltaics, which refers to the co-location of solar power and agricultural production — essentially growing crops under the solar array.

