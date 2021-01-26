New Wyndham opening in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is set to open its new Origin Westminster hotel in Westminster this April.
“With 128 beautifully designed guest rooms including seven suites, the hotel offers a freshly designed blend of local touches and appealing amenities that cater to all types of guests. The hotel will also have an onsite restaurant and bar, Famille, and will serve refined Colorado-inspired fare and craft cocktails,” according to a company news release.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Wyndham operates an Origin-branded hotel just outside the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
