Encore Electric appoints manager for Northern Colorado, Wyoming

FORT COLLINS — Derek Varnell has been appointed manager of the Northern Colorado and Wyoming operations for Encore Electric Inc.

He will be responsible for all business operations and projects in the northern region of the company and will oversee a team of 150 people.

Varnell is a 17-year industry veteran who worked his way up from an internship while he was completing his degree in construction management. He has worked on numerous projects for the company including buildings at Colorado State University and the University of Colorado. Varnell and his wife live in Fort Collins and have three grown sons.

