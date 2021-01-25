Visiqua acquires lead conversion platform 

BOULDER — Visiqua LLC, a marketing and customer acquisition firm, finalized this week the buyout of lead conversion company ROI Verify Inc.
With the acquisition of ROI Verify, “Visiqua will create a new division branded as Visiqua Innovation Labs, a technology lab and think tank that explores and tests the latest ideas and applications for [artificial intelligence] within the lead generation space. Visiqua Innovation Labs will develop those ideas and usher them into the future as the products of tomorrow,” according to a Visiqua news release.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
“This acquisition is another step in the evolution of Visiqua. We have continued to grow and provide quality results across calls, clicks and web leads. Having an incubator will allow Visiqua to test and develop technologies that have not been available in the performance marketing space. We are thrilled to not only grow but revolutionize our own industry,” Visiqua president David Walsh said in the release.
