Tepuy Properties sells Lafayette car wash

BOULDER and LAFAYETTE — Topotepui Property Management LLC, a Boulder company that does business as Tepuy Properties, has sold its self-serve car wash in Lafayette for $1.1 million.
Ricardo Bottome, asset manager for Tepuy Properties, said his firm had acquired Baseline Car Wash, 810 W. Baseline Road, in July of 2018 as part of the purchase of the Baseline Mall, which included four buildings along with the car wash.
Boulder-based RMTN Properties LLC bought the car wash on Jan. 8.
Baseline Car Wash has six bays for self-service car washing and vacuum cleaning.
Jaime Pletcher with Gibbons-White brokered the deal, assisting both parties in the sale of the property.
