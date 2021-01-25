Symmetry Builders makes changes at the top

DACONO — Symmetry Builders Inc., a commercial general contractor and builder based in Dacono, has named Andy Wood, a founder and current vice president, to the position of president.

Wood succeeds Henry Zurbrugg, who is stepping down from his role as founder and president; he will become chief executive officer and president of the board of directors.

Wood brings over 26 years of construction experience, including founding Symmetry in 2011. Prior to that, Wood worked as a partner and leader in the commercial construction sector in Colorado. Wood is a graduate of Colorado State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

“I am honored to be a part of these organizational changes as we continue to build Symmetry Builders and strive to reach new heights together,” said Wood in a written statement.

Symmetry also has added to its executive team, including:

Brad Chope, vice president of estimating and preconstruction.

CJ McCray, vice president of strategic growth and development.

Erin Aitken, vice president of finance and administration.

Jack Hiett, vice president of field operations.

Josh Brasseal, vice president of operations.

