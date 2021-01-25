Children’s Museum to reopen Feb. 3

LAFAYETTE — The WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette will begin a phased reopening now that Boulder County has moved to Level Orange on the COVID-19 scale.

The museum temporarily closed Nov. 20 to adhere to restrictions put in place in Boulder County when the county moved to Level Red. On Feb. 3, it will offer modified operations and exhibits that adhere to municipal and state guidelines and requirements related to COVID-19. The museum will be operating with limited visitor capacity and reduced hours on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

New protocols include:

Timed ticketing for all visitors. Tickets must be purchased in advance on WOW!’s website or over the phone.

Limiting business hours to allow for more frequent cleaning in between visitors. The museum will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Limiting capacity to 50 visitors per time slot.

Greatly reducing the number of handheld toys throughout the museum.

Conducting regular maintenance on the HVAC system, which now includes upgraded filters and UV lights to provide better air quality.

Providing hand sanitizer stations around the museum.

Staff will be wearing PPE and providing contactless check-in.

Face masks are required for visitors age 11 or older and are recommended for ages 3-10.

Visitors are asked to maintain six-foot distances from one another.

For more information about the museum, visit https://wowchildrensmuseum.org/visit/reopening/

