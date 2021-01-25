Boulder law firm expands practice with 2 new hires

BOULDER — Boulder law firm Hurth, Sisk & Blakemore LLP will expand its litigation, trusts and estates team with the addition of new attorneys.

Joining the firm are Jessica H. Catlin and Jonathan Leinheardt from the former Boulder law firm of Stevens, Littman, Biddison, Tharp & Weinberg LLC. Expanding Hurth, Sisk & Blakemore’s focus on a variety of litigation and probate matters, the two will play roles in growing the practice. They bring more than 50 years of combined appellate and trial experience, in probate and civil litigation (both plaintiff and defense), estate planning, and domestic relations.

Catlin has been practicing since 2001 in the areas of estate planning, probate administration and litigation, trust litigation, civil litigation, appellate advocacy, and domestic relations. She graduated from the University of Colorado Law School in 2000.

Leinheardt is a trial attorney with nearly 30 years of experience in New York and Colorado. He represents clients in elder law, trust and estate litigation and administration, civil litigation, domestic relations, and criminal defense. He is a former New York City prosecutor where he handled a variety of cases through investigation, trial, and appeals.

