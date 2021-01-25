Boulder city attorney to step down this summer

BOULDER — Tom Carr, who has spent the past 11 years as Boulder’s city attorney, will retire from his position effective June 30.
Highlights of his tenure include the city’s assault weapons ban, cooperative housing ordinance and the exploration of a city-owned electric utility.
“I appreciate Tom’s record of service with the city,” Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said in a prepared statement. “During his 11 years, he has led and consulted on very complex and challenging issues and managed an extensive workload as an individual and as the head of our legal team. Tuesday evenings won’t be the same without Tom on the dais, but I am sure he will find new and exciting activities to fill his time as he retires.”
Boulder leaders will begin the search for Carr’s replacement immediately with the goal of having a successor in place by June.
