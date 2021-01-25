Boulder Chamber adds to Community Affairs Council

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has named seven community leaders representing local businesses and nonprofit organizations to its Community Affairs Council. The new cohort joins 39 returning CAC members who help advise on the Boulder Chamber’s positions regarding local and state policy issues including housing, high-speed internet access, workforce transportation solutions and commercial development regulations that affect Boulder’s regional economic vitality.
The CAC members added in 2021 are: Jason Isenberg, Sunflower Bank; Iffie Jennings, Xcel Energy; Dr. Mark Laitos, Cigna Health; Dawn Paepke, Kaiser Permanente; Sara Seeley, FNBO; Steve Schrader, Premier Members Credit Union; and Laura Sheinbaum, Boulder Housing Partners.
“We will address a wide variety of issues from high-speed internet access to transportation,” Lori Call, senior director of policy programs for the Boulder Chamber, said in a written statement. “We will benefit greatly from the knowledge and professional experiences of these new members.”
