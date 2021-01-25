Aims begins construction on welcome center

GREELEY — Aims Community College in Greeley has begun construction on a new 106,000-square-foot welcome center that is expected to open in December.

Aims students will begin and end their college experiences in the welcome center, the college said in announcing the facility. The center will house student services, academic advising, financial aid and include space for studying, gaming and collaboration for students. Commencement will be hosted in the 1,700-seat auditorium. A third-floor banquet hall will accommodate 800 seated people and be in close proximity to a 3,000-square-foot commercial kitchen.

Outside, an underground snowmelt system will keep concrete free of ice and snow, making the north side safer for pedestrians. Plans also include 500 additional parking spaces, increasing Aims’ capacity to 2,500 parking spaces.

Funding for construction comes from college reserve and operating budgets and requires no additional financial support from taxpayers, the college said.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC