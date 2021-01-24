State OEDIT extends deadline for tourism projects

LOVELAND — The state Office of Economic Development and International Trade has extended the timeline for a potential water park and hotel complex proposed to be built in Loveland.

The Reporter-Herald reported Arizona developer P3 Partners has until Nov. 12 to start construction on the project or arrange for financing in order to receive the state tourism grant assistance that has been discussed for years.

BizWest previously reported that the Regional Tourism Authority had requested an extension of the state’s program because the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed work on tourism projects in the region. The state decision last week means that if developers can put the projects together by the November date, they can receive the benefit of almost $25.1 million in assistance for their projects.