Stantec completes work on BVSD admin campus

BOULDER — Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) has completed work on the Boulder Valley School District new administrative campus that includes a transportation center, central kitchen and administration building.

Stantec led the master planning process and provided landscape design, architecture, lighting design and interior design. The projects used the district’s remaining dollars from its 2014 bond issue. Project highlights include:

Phase I: Transportation Center: Included was relocation of the center away from the central administrative campus to minimize bus traffic on campus. The design includes a maintenance and transportation facility, covered fuel island, separate wash building, and propane island. There is parking available for BVSD’s bus fleet and employee parking as well as electric vehicle charging stations onsite for the future use of electric buses. The 28,000-square-foot facility includes 12 repair bays, a chassis wash, parts storage, locker rooms, and numerous offices and meeting rooms.

Phase 2: Central Kitchen: Designed to bring the “farm-to-table” concept to the school food system, the BVSD kitchen will meet a production capacity of 14,000 lunches per day, with future expansion to 17,000 lunches.

Phase 3: Administration Building: The final project phase separated the once-connected warehouse building to the south of the existing administration building, providing opportunity for a new entry and easier access for student services. A new two-story administration building sits further north on the site, relieving past traffic congestion.

