St. John Properties hires construction manager for projects that include Broomfield

DENVER — St. John Properties Inc., a commercial real estate development and investment company active in the central Colorado region since 1987, has hired Wesley Christensen as project manager of construction. He was formerly assistant project manager for Toll Brothers.
In his new position, Christensen will support the company’s in-house construction division with tenant improvement and ground-up construction management tasks involving new flex/R&D, commercial office, retail and warehouse buildings.
He has worked in the real estate and construction management industries for more than 10 years. He’s a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor’s degree in Geophysics. He earned a master’s degree in real estate from the University of Denver.
St. John Properties has developed and presently manages nearly one million square feet of commercial real estate assets in the Colorado region, including Walnut Creek Business Park in Westminster. This summer, the company acquired 81 acres of land in Broomfield and plans to develop Simms Technology Park, a mixed-use business community that will contain nearly 600,000 square feet of single-story, multi-story, flex/R&D and retail space.
