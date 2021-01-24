MCR receives magnet nursing status for third time

LOVELAND — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland has achieved for the third time the designation of a magnet organization for nurses.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet certain standards in nursing processes and quality patient care.
Nurses and staff joined a virtual gathering last week to hear the official announcement from Jeanette Ives Erickson, chairwoman of the Commission for the Magnet Recognition Program.
“This is your third designation, a wonderful reason to celebrate. Everybody should be just incredibly proud,” Ives Erickson said during the call.
MCR’s original designation came in 2010. This was followed by a re-designation in 2016.
According to Jesse Willard, chief nursing officer at MCR, the designation provides patients with a benchmark to measure the quality of care that they can expect to receive from a hospital.
“We couldn’t have done this without everybody, all staff coming together and pulling together for us,” Willard said. “And the fact that we were able to accomplish this during a pandemic — I don’t even know what to say about that. It is pretty exciting.”
The magnet model focuses on five main principles: transformational leadership; structural empowerment; exemplary professional practice; new knowledge, innovations and improvements; and empirical outcomes.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland has achieved for the third time the designation of a magnet organization for nurses.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet certain standards in nursing processes and quality patient care.
Nurses and staff joined a virtual gathering last week to hear the official announcement from Jeanette Ives Erickson, chairwoman of the Commission for the Magnet Recognition Program.
“This is your third designation, a wonderful reason to celebrate. Everybody should be just incredibly proud,” Ives Erickson said during the call.
MCR’s original designation came in 2010. This was followed by a re-designation in 2016.
According to Jesse Willard, chief nursing officer at MCR, the designation provides patients with a benchmark to measure the quality of care that they can expect to receive from a hospital.
“We couldn’t have done this without everybody, all staff coming together and pulling together for us,” Willard said. “And the fact that we were able to accomplish this during a pandemic — I don’t even know what to say about that. It is pretty exciting.”
The magnet model focuses on five main principles: transformational leadership; structural empowerment; exemplary professional practice; new knowledge, innovations and improvements; and empirical outcomes.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.