MCR receives magnet nursing status for third time

LOVELAND — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland has achieved for the third time the designation of a magnet organization for nurses.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet certain standards in nursing processes and quality patient care.

Nurses and staff joined a virtual gathering last week to hear the official announcement from Jeanette Ives Erickson, chairwoman of the Commission for the Magnet Recognition Program.

“This is your third designation, a wonderful reason to celebrate. Everybody should be just incredibly proud,” Ives Erickson said during the call.

MCR’s original designation came in 2010. This was followed by a re-designation in 2016.

According to Jesse Willard, chief nursing officer at MCR, the designation provides patients with a benchmark to measure the quality of care that they can expect to receive from a hospital.

“We couldn’t have done this without everybody, all staff coming together and pulling together for us,” Willard said. “And the fact that we were able to accomplish this during a pandemic — I don’t even know what to say about that. It is pretty exciting.”

The magnet model focuses on five main principles: transformational leadership; structural empowerment; exemplary professional practice; new knowledge, innovations and improvements; and empirical outcomes.

